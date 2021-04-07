Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $42,956,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Dollar Tree by 16,483.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

