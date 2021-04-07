Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE ARE opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

