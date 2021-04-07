Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) Quiet Period To End on April 12th

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 12th. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Live Oak Mobility Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS LOKMU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

There is no company description available for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.

