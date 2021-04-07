Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAC. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

NYSE:LAC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.