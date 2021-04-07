Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDA stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

