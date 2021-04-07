Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linx were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LINX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander began coverage on shares of Linx in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Linx S.A. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Linx Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

