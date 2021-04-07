Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $174.06 and last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.17.

The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

