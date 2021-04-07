Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 3rd

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.
In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
LNC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
