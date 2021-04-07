Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 3rd

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

