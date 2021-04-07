Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.07 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $77.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the lowest is $77.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $70.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.06 million to $327.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

