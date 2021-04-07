Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 790,831 shares.The stock last traded at $69.56 and had previously closed at $67.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.88.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

