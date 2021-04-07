Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

