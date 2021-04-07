Liberum Capital Downgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays cut Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

