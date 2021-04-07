Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $58.84. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 289 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

