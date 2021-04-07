Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $58.84. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 289 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

