LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $135.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LGI Homes traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $155.95, with a volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.19.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.