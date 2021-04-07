LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post sales of $529.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.53 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $156.22. 4,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,254. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

