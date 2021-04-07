Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of LEVI opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,944,907.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

