LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 453.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.63% of LendingClub worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 325,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.