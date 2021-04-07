Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 265.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.67 ($3.47).

LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Also, insider George Lewis bought 803 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $774,753.

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 293.15 ($3.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

