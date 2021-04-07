Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.40

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

