Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,050 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.73. 112,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

