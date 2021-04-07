Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,597 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

