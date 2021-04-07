Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 178,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. 13,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,028. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

