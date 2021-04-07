Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $908,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,973 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.90. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.26 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

