Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,569 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after buying an additional 721,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

