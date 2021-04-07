Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,035,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $96.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

