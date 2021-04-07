Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,461 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. JD.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. 102,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,791. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

