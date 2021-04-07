Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEU opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

