Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,673,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

