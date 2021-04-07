Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

