Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $282.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

