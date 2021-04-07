Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

