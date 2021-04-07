Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 575 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

