Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

