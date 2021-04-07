Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $282.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.