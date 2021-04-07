Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

