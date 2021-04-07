Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.