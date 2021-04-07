Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.