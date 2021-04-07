Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

LPI stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

