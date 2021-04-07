Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

