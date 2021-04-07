Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. 26,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,629. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.