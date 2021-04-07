Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 65 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 65 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 54.95.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.