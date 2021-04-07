L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Up to $62.04

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.04, but opened at $63.50. L Brands shares last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 22,303 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

