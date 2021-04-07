L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

