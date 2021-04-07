Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

