Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $50.43

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.43, but opened at $52.25. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 1,880 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

