Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

