Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

