Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €11.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €10.96 ($12.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €10.86 ($12.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.47.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

