Klaytn 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $201.01 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $7.53 billion and approximately $201.01 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00005439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.00777720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.46 or 1.00450145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.34 or 0.00668866 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

