Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kforce were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $4,674,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

